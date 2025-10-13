Fire safety: Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

Monday, October 13, 2025

It’s Fire Prevention Week!
This year’s focus: Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

Lithium-ion batteries power so many things in our daily lives — from e-bikes and scooters to phones, laptops, and power tools. But when damaged or improperly charged, they can pose serious fire risks.
ONLY use the battery charger that came with your device or is approved by the manufacturer.
When the device or battery is finished charging, ALWAYS unplug it or remove the battery to avoid overcharging, which can cause a fire.


Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  