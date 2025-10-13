Fire safety: Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

It’s Fire Prevention Week! It’s Fire Prevention Week!

This year’s focus: Lithium-Ion Battery Safety









Lithium-ion batteries power so many things in our daily lives — from e-bikes and scooters to phones, laptops, and power tools. But when damaged or improperly charged, they can pose serious fire risks.ONLY use the battery charger that came with your device or is approved by the manufacturer.When the device or battery is finished charging, ALWAYS unplug it or remove the battery to avoid overcharging, which can cause a fire.