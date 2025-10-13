"A People's History of Lake Forest Park' release party October 19, 2025 at Third Place Commons

Historian David Buerge at home Did you know that Lyon Creek in Lake Forest Park was named after a family who “owned” lakefront properties in the late 1800’s? Did you know that Lyon Creek in Lake Forest Park was named after a family who “owned” lakefront properties in the late 1800’s?









After two years of extensive research, Buerge has finished his manuscript.



Please join us as our community celebrates the completion of Buerge’s research.



Sunday, October 19, 2025 from 5:00 to 6:30pm at



At the event, David Buerge will present his work along with remarks from keynote speaker: Duwamish Tribal Councilmember - Ken Workmen,

Lake Forest Park Mayor - Tom French,

King County Councilmember - Rod Dembowski,

Lake Forest Park Elementary School teacher – Lisa Collins and

Shoreline Historical Museum Director, Kenneth Doutt. The event is free. Light refreshments will be served.





The event is free. Light refreshments will be served. So, they asked Shoreline Historical Museum and David Buerge, local historian, teacher, and published author of several books about the indigenous peoples in and around Seattle, if they would help create the manuscript called, “A People’s History of Lake Forest Park.”After two years of extensive research, Buerge has finished his manuscript.Please join us as our community celebrates the completion of Buerge’s research.Sunday, October 19, 2025 from 5:00 to 6:30pm at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park 17171 Bothell Way NE. At the event, David Buerge will present his work along with remarks from

Did you know that the creek had a name before that?The Lake People, the first people to live in that area we now call Lake Forest Park, called the creek [Sts KUL] “a certain small bird” which could refer to the wren.Lake Forest Park community members wanted to know more about what was here before it was colonized and renamed.