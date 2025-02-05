Shoreline Disaster Preparedness class

Wednesday, February 5, 2025


The Shoreline Fire Department invites you to attend a free Disaster Preparedness Class. This informative session aims to equip you with the necessary information and skills to be self-sufficient for up to 72 hours following a disaster.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
6:00pm– 8:00pm
Station 61
17525 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline WA 98133
enter from southbound Aurora

Learn more about:
  • How 911 operates
  • Resources mobilized when you call 911
  • Challenges of exceeding resources
  • Essential supplies you should have on hand
  • Safely shutting off gas in case of a leak
  • Turning off water on your property in case of a leak
  • Shutting off electricity or resetting breakers when needed
  • Fire extinguisher operation
  • Tips for joining the community response team

The class will be conducted by Andrew Leith who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline Fire. Captain Leith is a member of the Washington State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the North and Heavy Rescue crew.

Register using the secure form below or email Michelle Pidduck at mpidduck@shorelinefire.com.


Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  