Shoreline Disaster Preparedness class
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Shoreline Fire Department invites you to attend a free Disaster Preparedness Class. This informative session aims to equip you with the necessary information and skills to be self-sufficient for up to 72 hours following a disaster.
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
6:00pm– 8:00pm
Station 61
17525 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline WA 98133
enter from southbound Aurora
Learn more about:
- How 911 operates
- Resources mobilized when you call 911
- Challenges of exceeding resources
- Essential supplies you should have on hand
- Safely shutting off gas in case of a leak
- Turning off water on your property in case of a leak
- Shutting off electricity or resetting breakers when needed
- Fire extinguisher operation
- Tips for joining the community response team
The class will be conducted by Andrew Leith who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline Fire. Captain Leith is a member of the Washington State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the North and Heavy Rescue crew.
Register using the secure form below or email Michelle Pidduck at mpidduck@shorelinefire.com.
