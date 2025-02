Shoreline Disaster Preparedness class

enter from southbound Aurora



Learn more about:

How 911 operates

Resources mobilized when you call 911

Challenges of exceeding resources

Essential supplies you should have on hand

Safely shutting off gas in case of a leak

Turning off water on your property in case of a leak

Shutting off electricity or resetting breakers when needed

Fire extinguisher operation

Tips for joining the community response team

The class will be conducted by Andrew Leith who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline Fire. Captain Leith is a member of the Washington State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the North and Heavy Rescue crew. Register using the secure form below or email Michelle Pidduck at mpidduck@shorelinefire.com

The Shoreline Fire Department invites you to attend a free Disaster Preparedness Class. This informative session aims to equip you with the necessary information and skills to be self-sufficient for up to 72 hours following a disaster.Wednesday, February 12, 20256:00pm– 8:00pm