Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races at Lodge at St. Edward September 21, 2024





Whether you believe your wiener dog has what it takes to be a champion, or you simply want to enjoy the adorable sight of dozens of pups racing to glory, this is an event you won’t want to miss.





Expect excitement, laughter, and perhaps a few detours as some dogs take a moment to socialize with fans and onlookers.





Don’t have a Dachshund but still want to join the fun? Enter your dog in our Wiener Dog "Wannabe Race" and be part of the action.





Lodge at St. Edward State Park

Photo courtesy GreenRubino

WHEN: Saturday, September 21st, starting at 1 PM

Join us on Saturday, September 21, 2024 starting at 1pm to watch as spirited dachshunds dash down a perfectly sized course, each vying for the coveted title of First Place Winner!