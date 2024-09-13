Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races at Lodge at St. Edward September 21, 2024
Friday, September 13, 2024
|Weiner dog race at Kenmore Oktoberfest
Photo courtesy Kenmore Oktoberfest
Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at the First Annual Kenmore Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races hosted at The Lodge at St Edward Park!
Join us on Saturday, September 21, 2024 starting at 1pm to watch as spirited dachshunds dash down a perfectly sized course, each vying for the coveted title of First Place Winner!
Whether you believe your wiener dog has what it takes to be a champion, or you simply want to enjoy the adorable sight of dozens of pups racing to glory, this is an event you won’t want to miss.
Expect excitement, laughter, and perhaps a few detours as some dogs take a moment to socialize with fans and onlookers.
Don’t have a Dachshund but still want to join the fun? Enter your dog in our Wiener Dog "Wannabe Race" and be part of the action.
|Lodge at St. Edward State Park
Photo courtesy GreenRubino
WHEN: Saturday, September 21st, starting at 1 PM
WHERE: The Lodge at St Edward State Park, 14477 Juanita Drive Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
EVENT LINK: (with race terms and conditions for participants), and more info on all the great Kenmore Oktoberfest activities here
COST: Free to attend and spectate; $10 to register your dog to race with a portion of the proceeds donated to a local animal shelter, thanks to the support of the Kenmore Heritage Society.
Race day is also a great chance to explore inside The Lodge at St. Edward Park, which is dog-friendly year-round!
The Lodge at St. Edward Park is a beautifully restored former seminary built in 1931, transformed into an 84-guestroom luxury hotel. Located in a lush 326-acre forest just 20 minutes from Seattle, this historic Northwest landmark boasts three restaurants and bars, an art gallery, a world-class spa, and year-round activities for hotel guests and locals alike to enjoy, including an indoor pickleball court, game nights in the library, guided historic tours, nature hikes through the park, and more.
EVENT LINK: (with race terms and conditions for participants), and more info on all the great Kenmore Oktoberfest activities here
COST: Free to attend and spectate; $10 to register your dog to race with a portion of the proceeds donated to a local animal shelter, thanks to the support of the Kenmore Heritage Society.
Race day is also a great chance to explore inside The Lodge at St. Edward Park, which is dog-friendly year-round!
The Lodge at St. Edward Park is a beautifully restored former seminary built in 1931, transformed into an 84-guestroom luxury hotel. Located in a lush 326-acre forest just 20 minutes from Seattle, this historic Northwest landmark boasts three restaurants and bars, an art gallery, a world-class spa, and year-round activities for hotel guests and locals alike to enjoy, including an indoor pickleball court, game nights in the library, guided historic tours, nature hikes through the park, and more.
0 comments:
Post a Comment