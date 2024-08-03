Travels with Charlie: Directions to Lake Ballinger Wetlands

Head to the Mountlake Senior Center (aka Lake Ballinger Center) and Clubhouse parking lot. Lots of shady parking is nice.

Before you get to the lake, look over to the left. See the new structure?

Charlie leads the way on the path toward Lake Ballinger.

You can see this new construction has minimum impacts on the area.





Wandering across the elevated boardwalk, check out the pond to the south.

Don’t forget to scope out the pond on the north side.

Here’s the check dam used to regulate flow thru the wetlands ponds.

Time out for some Charlie rolling and loving the green grasses near Lake Ballinger.

View from path across the lake to the new pier at the beach area.

Continuing along the mowed path we leave the pond area.

Charlie Panting and Smiling as we head back the Center and Clubhouse.

On the way… notice the work done on Hall Creek and restoration plantings.

Lastly, we cross the new bridge and head to parking lot.

That’s the elevated boardwalk over the wetland ponds. Just wander over to it. This is a passive park without lots of developed pathways.Charlie is loving this place. The wetlands soil water has kept lots of green vegetation vibrant during this hot weather.These directions are how Charlie and I get around the New Lake Ballinger Wetlands.