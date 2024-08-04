North Cascades Highway to close as fire burns right up to the roadway
Sunday, August 4, 2024
|Screenshot from WSDOT video
Pilot cars guided traffic through until 8:30pm Saturday.
The Easy Fire started July 16 near the Easy Pass trailhead. In the last 24 hours, fire activity has increased near the roadway, and this section of the road will be closed for the safety of the traveling public and the fire response crews.
There are no detours on U.S. Forest Service roads.
Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center, @wsdot_east and @wsdot_north on X/Twitter and updates will be provided as available.
Wildfire information can be found by visiting the Washington State Department of Natural Resources wildfire incident information webpage.
