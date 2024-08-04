North Cascades Highway to close as fire burns right up to the roadway

Screenshot from WSDOT video WINTHROP – An increase in fire activity on the WINTHROP – An increase in fire activity on the Easy Fire will close SR 20/North Cascades Highway between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead at 8am Sunday, August 4, 2024.





Pilot cars guided traffic through until 8:30pm Saturday.





The Easy Fire started July 16 near the Easy Pass trailhead. In the last 24 hours, fire activity has increased near the roadway, and this section of the road will be closed for the safety of the traveling public and the fire response crews.