Shoreline Public Schools Foundation establishes SAFE fund to help keep kids in school

Friday, August 16, 2024

The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation and the generous donors who contribute to help enrich our schools contributed over $100K over the last school year, which funded 46 Engagement Grants.

For the 2024-25 school year, the Foundation is launching SAFE (Student Aid for Essentials).

SAFE is a new initiative with a simple and far-reaching goal: to keep kids in school by removing barriers for students who are living with a low income or experiencing a financial and/or family crisis.

The SAFE program will act as a lifeline, providing immediate help for basic needs and emergency support.

Below are a few examples of what the support will fund:
  • Gift cards for groceries, gas, and necessities
  • School supplies
  • Backpacks
  • Field trip fees
  • Class and activity fees
  • Transportation to services outside of school
Please consider donating to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation to support local students who are experiencing the most need.


