Shoreline Public Schools Foundation establishes SAFE fund to help keep kids in school
Friday, August 16, 2024
For the 2024-25 school year, the Foundation is launching SAFE (Student Aid for Essentials).
SAFE is a new initiative with a simple and far-reaching goal: to keep kids in school by removing barriers for students who are living with a low income or experiencing a financial and/or family crisis.
The SAFE program will act as a lifeline, providing immediate help for basic needs and emergency support.
Below are a few examples of what the support will fund:
- Gift cards for groceries, gas, and necessities
- School supplies
- Backpacks
- Field trip fees
- Class and activity fees
- Transportation to services outside of school
Please consider donating to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation to support local students who are experiencing the most need.
