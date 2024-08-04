Shoreline Profit Mastery offers business owners financial knowledge

"Most solo business owners don’t have a business degree or financial training, so staying viable is a big challenge,” said Shoreline Chamber of Commerce President Lara Grauer.

“Our members told us that business finance is high on their list to learn about, so we’re thrilled to partner with the Washington SBDC and bring Profit Mastery to Shoreline!"









“The training provides an understanding of what your business numbers are telling you, and how to use that information to plan for pricing, profitability, financing, growing sales, positive cash, and business valuation,” said Jennifer Shelton, the SBDC advisor in Shoreline.

Course participants will learn to use the Profit Mastery system of analysis to understand their financial position, evaluate cost patterns, set effective prices, leverage financial resources and plan for growth or succession.



Ron Nielsen, an experienced entrepreneur and an SBDC advisor for more than 20 years, will be facilitating the course. United Business Bank will be providing light refreshments.



Feedback from past participants includes testimonials such as this: In partnership with the Profit Mastery organization, the Washington SBDC is able to offer this course at a steep discount for workshop participants.Course participants will learn to use the Profit Mastery system of analysis to understand their financial position, evaluate cost patterns, set effective prices, leverage financial resources and plan for growth or succession.Ron Nielsen, an experienced entrepreneur and an SBDC advisor for more than 20 years, will be facilitating the course. United Business Bank will be providing light refreshments.Feedback from past participants includes testimonials such as this:





“This is a very detailed and highly informative course addressing the most pressing questions and most confusing issues facing small business owners today. Worth every penny and every minute. Ron did a great job of helping the individuals in the group grasp the material in a meaningful way.”

The workshop is scheduled for 8am to 2:30pm, August 27, 28 and 29 at the The workshop is scheduled for 8am to 2:30pm, August 27, 28 and 29 at the Seattle Scottish Rite, 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline WA 98133.





The cost is $595 per person and includes a Profit Mastery Guide and three months registration to Profit Mastery University Online.





The course is for business owners who want to improve their ability to make data-driven decisions about their business growth.Profit Mastery is an internationally acclaimed financial management program that has been helping business owners and financial managers overcome common business problems and improve performance for more than 40 years.