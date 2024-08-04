REAL ID WA requiring specific ID to take flights goes into effect May 7, 2025

REAL ID WA 2025 – Beginning May 7, 2025, there will be new ID requirements for flying (for those age 18 and older).

REAL ID is a federal law, not an actual piece of ID.

You may already have what you need



These identification options meet REAL ID standards and can be used to board domestic flights:

Enhanced Driver License (EDL)

Enhanced Identification Card (EID)

U.S. Military ID

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

Permanent Resident Card (Green Card)

Federally recognized tribal-issued photo ID

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

Foreign Passport

See the full list of documents accepted for air travel

Standard driver licenses and ID cards



Yes, we'll continue to offer standard driver licenses and ID cards that can be used by Washington residents to drive or as identification. They don't indicate a person's residency or legal status and starting May 7, 2025, they will no longer be accepted as valid forms of ID for boarding domestic flights.





Enhanced driver license (EDL) and enhanced identification (EID)



An EDL or EID is a form of identification with enhanced security features that shows proof of identity and proof of citizenship. An EDL/EID meets federal requirements under REAL ID and is an approved alternative to a passport or passport card for re-entry into the U.S. at land and sea borders between the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.





Who can get an EDL or EID?



You must be a U.S. citizen and provide a Social Security number, proof of citizenship, proof of identity, and proof of Washington State residency.





Do I have to get an EDL or EID?



If you don't plan to fly domestically, or already have acceptable identity documents, you may not need an EDL or EID. The standard license will continue to permit you to drive and your standard ID will continue to serve as a valid form of identification within the state.





Washington’s EDL/EID doesn’t have a star marking. Will it be accepted?



The enhanced driver license/ID is Washington’s REAL ID-compliant form of identification. Many other states have chosen to offer a REAL ID card with a star marking. The EDL/EID bears a U.S. flag marking instead of a star. For domestic air travel, the EDL/EID and REAL ID card are equally acceptable.





Driver licenses and ID cards that don't comply with REAL ID



A standard Washington driver license or ID card does not meet the federal requirements to be a REAL ID-approved document. We started marking standard driver licenses and ID cards with "Federal limits Apply" in July 2018 to show this. A standard Washington driver license or ID card does not meet the federal requirements to be a REAL ID-approved document. We started marking standard driver licenses and ID cards with "Federal limits Apply" in July 2018 to show this.

The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and ID cards. Starting May 7, 2025, anyone traveling by airplane or visiting certain federal facilities must use a REAL ID-compliant document.