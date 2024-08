Shoreline Schools start classes in two weeks, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (Where did summer go?)

Do you know anyone in your neighborhood, around the community, or in the area who hasn't yet enrolled their child for school?









Make sure they visit ssd412.org/enroll ASAP to get their child signed up.

The more accurate our enrollment numbers are, the better we can staff our schools to serve each and every student this year!