LFP Police: Be cautious in school zones

Photo by Steven H. Robinson We kindly ask that you remain extra cautious when driving through school zones, keeping a sharp lookout for pedestrians and school buses. We kindly ask that you remain extra cautious when driving through school zones, keeping a sharp lookout for pedestrians and school buses.





Be prepared for potential delays during drop-off and pick-up times.





We sincerely appreciate your patience and dedication to keeping our children safe.





While we may not always be able to respond to social media posts, please don't hesitate to contact us at 206-364-8216 with any questions.





