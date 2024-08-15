LFP Police: Be cautious in school zones
Thursday, August 15, 2024
The new school term begins in two weeks on Tuesday, August 27th. Please be aware that school zone cameras will be active Monday through Friday during the hours of 7:30am to 9:30am and 2:30pm to 4:30pm.
On Wednesdays with early release, the camera times will adjust to 7:30am to 9:30am and 1:00pm to 2:30pm. Half Day enforceable times are 7:30am to 9:30am and 11:00am to 12:30pm.
Be prepared for potential delays during drop-off and pick-up times.
We sincerely appreciate your patience and dedication to keeping our children safe.
While we may not always be able to respond to social media posts, please don't hesitate to contact us at 206-364-8216 with any questions.
