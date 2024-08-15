Jazz Walk 2024 provided music, food, and fun for an appreciative all-ages crowd

There were activities for kids and no age restriction for face painting.





There was seating at the outdoor venues but if you were a teenager you could just pull up a convenient section of curb and take a seat.



Five blocks of 15th NE, from NE 175th to NE 180th were closed to traffic, so music lovers could wander from venue to venue without fear.





Inside the venues there were tables and chairs, food and drink for purchase, and favorite jazz performers. Pearl Django played the North City Bistro.





St. Mark's was a venue this year and opened their lot for parking. Shorecrest grad Stacy Jones and her band rocked the hall.





Bethel Lutheran hosted Marina Albero. Marina Albero was born in Barcelona and received her music training there. She performed in Spain with her family group. Since moving to Seattle Marina has been piano chair at Teatro Zinzanni and has been invited to present her music at the Ballard Jazz Festival, Earshot Jazz Festival, Marymoor Live, KNKX live studios and Jazz Northwest.





The pride of Lake Forest Park Rotary, Greg Schroeder filled the cozy setting of the North City Lounge with music.





Greta Matassa has worked with top jazz musicians in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. In 2016 She was featured with bassist John Clayton’s group in a centennial tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, she

entertained the dinner crowd at Sodam Chicken.









Seattle jazz vibraphonist Susan Pascal has played four tours of Singapore and concerts, workshops and clinics across the United States. This night she was playing in the Easy Monkey Taphouse.

A soulful baritone reminiscent of greats from the past like Lou Rawls and Nat King Cole, Reggie Goings performed standards, blues, and original songs for the audience at North City Water District headquarters.











