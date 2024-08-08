LFP’s Inaugural Yard Sale Day September 14, 2024
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - 9am to 3pm
Calling all LFP'ers who need an excuse to clean out the garage (or house!). Want to buy used instead of new? Love a good bargain or just want to get out and explore the neighborhood?
Join your neighbors for LAKE FOREST PARK YARD SALE DAY!
Volunteers of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board are organizing Lake Forest Park’s first-ever city-wide yard sale.
WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2024 - 9:00AM to 3:00PM
WHERE: All over Lake Forest Park!
Want to list your address on a map so others can come find you? Drop your information here.
Maps with yard sale locations will be available the week leading up to Yard Sale Day.
Volunteers of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board are organizing Lake Forest Park’s first-ever city-wide yard sale.
WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2024 - 9:00AM to 3:00PM
WHERE: All over Lake Forest Park!
Want to list your address on a map so others can come find you? Drop your information here.
Maps with yard sale locations will be available the week leading up to Yard Sale Day.
0 comments:
Post a Comment