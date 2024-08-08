Lake Forest Park Rotarian to perform at North City Jazz Walk Tuesday

LFP Rotarian Gregory Schroeder featured at Jazz Walk

Lake Forest Park Rotarian, our music man, Gregory Schroeder is performing at the North City Jazz Walk on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 starting at 7pm.









Trombonist singer songwriter Greg Schroeder returns to the North City Jazz Walk with this talented and award winning group of veteran northwest musicians. He will be featured in the North City Lounge venue, age 21+ and ticket required.





Featuring multi instrumentalist, Jay Thomas on Trumpet and woodwinds, Scott Lytle on Hammond B3 organ, Milo Petersen on Drums and Ernesto Pediangco on auxiliary percussion.





Greg is well known at the Jazz Port Townsend Festival, workshop, and Festival All Star Big Band. He has also performed in concert with Natalie Cole, Ernestine Anderson, The Seattle Symphony, the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, Les Brown's Band of Renown, and the Harry James Orchestra.





Five blocks of 15th NE in North City will be closed to traffic for the event.







