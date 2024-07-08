Shoreline PTA Council has started their back to school backpack drive

Monday, July 8, 2024




There are so many kids in need that the Shoreline PTA Council starts collecting items for the back to school event as soon as school is out in June. Even families that are doing ok can find it a real stretch to outfit one or more kids for school.

But you can help to make sure that all kids are back-to-school-ready. 

If you’re able to contribute, here are three ways you can help.
  1. Donate backpacks in person to:
    • Shoreline Public Schools Foundation
    • @ Shoreline Center
    • 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
  2. Purchase backpacks from this Amazon wish list for delivery to Shoreline Public Schools Foundation 
  3. Make a financial contribution to Shoreline Public Schools Foundation 

