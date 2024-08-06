National Night Out August 6, 2024

Thursday, July 11, 2024

A 2018 gathering for NNO in Lake Forest Park

By Diane Hettrick

National Night Out (NNO) is on August 6, 2024

NNO is a national movement based on the knowledge that safe neighborhoods are the ones where people know each other.

On this night, block by block, neighbors gather to share a meal and talk to each other. Gatherings can be on front lawns, driveways, or streets if you get a permit to close the street.

You can also request a visit from fire or police.

In Shoreline:
In Lake Forest Park:
Let your neighborhood association / block watch know about your event and by all means take photos and send them to us at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com


