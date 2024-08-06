National Night Out August 6, 2024
Thursday, July 11, 2024
National Night Out (NNO) is on August 6, 2024
NNO is a national movement based on the knowledge that safe neighborhoods are the ones where people know each other.
On this night, block by block, neighbors gather to share a meal and talk to each other. Gatherings can be on front lawns, driveways, or streets if you get a permit to close the street.
You can also request a visit from fire or police.
In Shoreline:
- Registration closes Monday, July 15th for street closures
- Register at: shorelinewa.gov/nno
- Questions? contact: Constance Perenyi, cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov
Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment