National Night Out August 6, 2024

A 2018 gathering for NNO in Lake Forest Park

By Diane Hettrick





National Night Out (NNO) is on August 6, 2024





NNO is a national movement based on the knowledge that safe neighborhoods are the ones where people know each other.





On this night, block by block, neighbors gather to share a meal and talk to each other. Gatherings can be on front lawns, driveways, or streets if you get a permit to close the street.



You can also request a visit from fire or police.





In Shoreline:

Registration closes Monday, July 15th for street closures

Register at: shorelinewa.gov/nno

Questions? contact: Constance Perenyi, cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov In Lake Forest Park:

All the information is here Let your neighborhood association / block watch know about your event and by all means take photos and send them to us at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com








