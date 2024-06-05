What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? June 5 – June 12
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
June 5 – June 12
Whether you're interested in an update on the Shoreline School District, savoring a wine tasting, making new friends, or learning about container gardening, Shoreline has something for everyone this week. Mark your calendar for these exciting events:
City Learn – Shoreline School District Update
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Join us as we host Dr. Susana Reyes, Superintendent of Shoreline School District, for an informative update session. Dr. Reyes will provide an "Update on Shoreline School District Funding and Projections." Mark your calendar and be part of this insightful meeting with Dr. Susana Reyes. Participate in-person at Shoreline City Hall, or join on Zoom
CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline. Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.
June wine tastings at Shoreline Town & Country Market
Thursday, June 6, 2024
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Summer is finally approaching, promising long sunny evenings spent cooking outside and the smell of smoke from the grill in the air. This month we’ll be sampling four different wines that pair brilliantly with grilled food; perfect as a summery sipper for the chef, and to bring your cookout to the next level.
Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation! We can't wait to say “fire’s ready, come on over!” Must be 21 or over to attend.
Shoreline Park and Ballinger Commons Walk
Friday, June 7, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Shoreline Park
Shoreline Park and Ballinger Commons Walk. Meet at Shoreline Center parking directly south of the soccer fields. We’ll walk north to Ballinger Commons and then explore the grounds, including the ponds, trails and fountains around the complex.
Full list of walks here
Shoreline Teen Center Pride Prom
Friday, June 7, 2024
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Shoreline Teen Center presents our annual Pride Prom dance and celebration! Come join us at the Shoreline Teen Center June 7th for our annual Pride Prom! Pride Prom is a place to celebrate each other, ourselves, our originality, our community. All middle and high school aged LGBTQ+ youth and allies are welcome. What to expect: friendly faces. music, food, crafts, video games, a safe and inclusive environment. (ALL FREE) Registration open now
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, June 8, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Shoreline Farmers Market
Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival
Saturday, June 8, 2024
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Richmond Beach Community Park
Festival activities include live music, parade, children’s activities, face painting, food trucks and of course delicious strawberry shortcake! Come join in the fun and meet up with friends, make new friends and celebrate a great neighborhood event - bring chairs, picnic blankets and sunscreen!
Festival information here
Game Night at Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Come one, come all! The Shoreline Tool Library monthly game night, every second Tuesday of the month, a public event that welcomes everyone for a night of face-to-face tabletop board games! Bring your favorites or explore the tool library's games selection. No prior knowledge or experience required. All we ask is that you bring your best positive self and maybe a little snack to share with the community, if you can :D
Energize Shoreline Workshop
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Virtual Meeting
Learn about heat pump technology, energy savings, and financial incentives, and meet heat pump installers! Our free virtual and in-person workshops will provide information on heat pump technology, energy savings, and available financial incentives. You’ll meet select heat pump installers and be able to sign up for a free site assessment to determine which heat pump system is right for your home.
Container Gardening Do’s and Don’ts
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
North City Water District
With Marianne Binetti, author, NW horticultural expert, syndicated columnist, TV and radio host. Don’t have a ton of space to garden? Want to liven up your porch or deck? Popular gardening educator Marianne Binetti will share her tricks for growing glorious gardens in compact containers. Learn the most sustainable ways to fertilize, water, and design with containers.
To Register: Email customerservice@northcitywater.org or call 206-362-8100.
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com.
