What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? June 5 – June 12

By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline

Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation! We can't wait to say “fire’s ready, come on over!” Must be 21 or over to attend.Friday, June 7, 202412:00 PM - 1:30 PMShoreline Park and Ballinger Commons Walk. Meet at Shoreline Center parking directly south of the soccer fields. We’ll walk north to Ballinger Commons and then explore the grounds, including the ponds, trails and fountains around the complex.Friday, June 7, 20244:00 PM - 8:00 PMShoreline Teen Center presents our annual Pride Prom dance and celebration! Come join us at the Shoreline Teen Center June 7th for our annual Pride Prom! Pride Prom is a place to celebrate each other, ourselves, our originality, our community. All middle and high school aged LGBTQ+ youth and allies are welcome. What to expect: friendly faces. music, food, crafts, video games, a safe and inclusive environment. (ALL FREE) Registration open now Saturday, June 8, 202410:00 AM - 2:00 PMShoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).Saturday, June 8, 202412:00 PM - 5:00 PMFestival activities include live music, parade, children’s activities, face painting, food trucks and of course delicious strawberry shortcake! Come join in the fun and meet up with friends, make new friends and celebrate a great neighborhood event - bring chairs, picnic blankets and sunscreen!Tuesday, June 11, 20245:00 PM - 8:00 PMCome one, come all! The Shoreline Tool Library monthly game night , every second Tuesday of the month, a public event that welcomes everyone for a night of face-to-face tabletop board games! Bring your favorites or explore the tool library's games selection. No prior knowledge or experience required. All we ask is that you bring your best positive self and maybe a little snack to share with the community, if you can :DTuesday, June 11, 20247:00 PM - 8:00 PM Learn about heat pump technology, energy savings, and financial incentives, and meet heat pump installers ! Our free virtual and in-person workshops will provide information on heat pump technology, energy savings, and available financial incentives. You’ll meet select heat pump installers and be able to sign up for a free site assessment to determine which heat pump system is right for your home.Wednesday, June 12, 20246:30 PM - 8:00 PMWith Marianne Binetti, author, NW horticultural expert, syndicated columnist, TV and radio host. Don’t have a ton of space to garden? Want to liven up your porch or deck? Popular gardening educator Marianne Binetti will share her tricks for growing glorious gardens in compact containers. Learn the most sustainable ways to fertilize, water, and design with containers. To Register: Email customerservice@northcitywater.org or call 206-362-8100., visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com