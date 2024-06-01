Strawberry Festival June 8, 2024 could use a few hands
Saturday, June 1, 2024
|2023 Strawberry Festival
Enjoy live bands, food trucks, kids' activities, a library book sale, and much more. The Shorewood High School drumline and children’s parade will kick off the festival again and of course, strawberry shortcake will be for sale throughout the day.
The Strawberry Festival is a great way to meet neighbors, have fun with your family, and connect with local businesses. We hope to see you there!
Volunteer Opportunities
We need your help making this event a success! If interested in volunteering, sign up here, or contact us at strawberryfestival@richmondbeachwa.org.
