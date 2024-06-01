Strawberry Festival June 8, 2024 could use a few hands

Saturday, June 1, 2024

2023 Strawberry Festival
The 2024 Strawberry Festival will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 12 to 5pm at Richmond Beach Community Park. Last year’s festival was a huge success, and we are thrilled to bring back this beloved annual tradition to Richmond Beach.

Enjoy live bands, food trucks, kids' activities, a library book sale, and much more. The Shorewood High School drumline and children’s parade will kick off the festival again and of course, strawberry shortcake will be for sale throughout the day.

The Strawberry Festival is a great way to meet neighbors, have fun with your family, and connect with local businesses. We hope to see you there!

Volunteer Opportunities

We need your help making this event a success! If interested in volunteering, sign up here, or contact us at strawberryfestival@richmondbeachwa.org.


Posted by DKH at 2:33 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  