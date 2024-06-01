New Blood Drive in Shoreline, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Bloodworks Northwest will have a mobile drive set up inside Shoreline Covenant Church on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 9am to 3pm.







Summertime is always crucial for blood collection: donations drop, as people go on vacations, while needs rise, as vacationers schedule elective surgeries or have accidents amid the fun times.



or by calling 800-398-7888. They are especially looking to fill afternoon time slots. Appointments can be made here or by calling 800-398-7888. They are especially looking to fill afternoon time slots.





Donating blood takes about an hour, door to door. First-time donors are welcome; experienced donors can share the news and encourage friends and family to join them in donating.





At this inaugural blood drive, every donor will receive a coupon redeemable at the Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival the same day for the value of a strawberry shortcake! It's a great way to start the season.





