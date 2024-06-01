New Blood Drive in Shoreline, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Bloodworks Northwest will have a mobile drive set up inside Shoreline Covenant Church on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 9am to 3pm. 


Summertime is always crucial for blood collection: donations drop, as people go on vacations, while needs rise, as vacationers schedule elective surgeries or have accidents amid the fun times.
 
Appointments can be made here or by calling 800-398-7888. They are especially looking to fill afternoon time slots. 

Donating blood takes about an hour, door to door. First-time donors are welcome; experienced donors can share the news and encourage friends and family to join them in donating.

At this inaugural blood drive, every donor will receive a coupon redeemable at the Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival the same day for the value of a strawberry shortcake! It's a great way to start the season.


