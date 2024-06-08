Rainbow Bingo Friday June 14, 2024 at the Senior Activity Center
Saturday, June 8, 2024
RAINBOW BINGO
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO
with hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
Friday, June 14, 2024
Wear Your Crazy Hats and Celebrate Pride!
Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm
southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
Free parking
We take a summer break. This is our last bingo until September.
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
Register online or Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online
$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission. Bingo is a 21 and over event.
Cash bar will serve beer, wine, Jell-O shots, and non-alcoholic beverages.
