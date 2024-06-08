LFP Rotary awards scholarships to ten Shorecrest High School students

Saturday, June 8, 2024

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park recognized ten Shorecrest High School students at a joyful and celebratory program on June 5, 2024 for their outstanding community service and commitment to the Club’s motto “Service Above Self. 

Each awardee received $1,000 as a contribution to their higher education costs.

The program was held during the Club’s weekly meeting at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church and included family members, Supt. Susana Reyes, Shorecrest Principal Chad Towe, Career & College Counselor Mario Orallo and Lake Forest Park City Councilmember Semra Riddle.

In applications submitted earlier this spring, students described their efforts over several years in volunteering their time and energy to issues such as the environment, serving the homeless, mentoring and tutoring others, serving as leaders in their school community, and participating in cultural organizations, Shoreline-LFP Youth Court, and food banks. 

Several students also participated in Interact, Rotary’s high school service club.

Awardees include:
  • Erin Baek
  • Lucy Bleeker
  • Jaclyn Deiparine
  • Lily Fredericks
  • Rediet Girma
  • Calvin Le
  • Ole Lynass
  • Samuel Newell
  • Shivraj Raichur
  • Ava Watson
Congratulations! The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is thrilled to honor and celebrate these outstanding students and wish them well as they begin the next chapter in their lives!


