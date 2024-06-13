Plant sale and raffle Saturday at LFP Town Center

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Pots to be raffled off at Garden Market
Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market
June 15, 2024

Once a year six families open their gardens for a tour. 

Purchase a ticket and on the day of the tour exchange the ticket for a map to the gardens.

But there is more. 

A plant sale with items suitable for our area. Ferns, trees, flowering plants, ground cover all close by and easy to shop. 

Everyone is welcome to shop the garden market at the lower level of the Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

There is a raffle of pots and plants and crafted items. The tickets are just a dollar. All the proceeds support local nonprofits and provide a fund for public art.

You can still get tickets for the tour online here for $20. After midnight on June 14, the price goes up to $25.


