Plant sale and raffle Saturday at LFP Town Center





A plant sale with items suitable for our area. Ferns, trees, flowering plants, ground cover all close by and easy to shop.









There is a raffle of pots and plants and crafted items. The tickets are just a dollar. All the proceeds support local nonprofits and provide a fund for public art.



You can still get tickets for the tour online





Everyone is welcome to shop the garden market at the lower level of the Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. There is a raffle of pots and plants and crafted items. The tickets are just a dollar. All the proceeds support local nonprofits and provide a fund for public art.You can still get tickets for the tour online here for $20. After midnight on June 14, the price goes up to $25.

Purchase a ticket and on the day of the tour exchange the ticket for a map to the gardens.But there is more.