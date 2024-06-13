Free summer meals for children under 18 from Shoreline School District
Thursday, June 13, 2024
|Photo courtesy OSPI
The Shoreline School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger.
Meals will be served at the following locations:
Resources
- National Hunger Hotline 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) For Spanish, families can call 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273)
- United Way Summer Meals Locator - English or Spanish.
- Texting Line - Families may text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304 to find free summer meals near them.
- Meal Site Locator website
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form or available from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
