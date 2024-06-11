Edmonds Arts Commission presents Free Summer Concerts in the Parks
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Free Summer Concerts in Edmonds Parks
Sundays, 3:00 - 4:00pm
City Park | 600 3rd Ave S
- July 7, Ockham's Razor - Celtic/Irish Rock
- July 14, Seattle Women's Jazz Orchestra
- July 21, The Git Hoan Dancers
- July 28, Seattle Kokon Taiko Drum Ensemble
- Aug 4, DownTown Mountain Boys - Bluegrass
- Aug 11, The High Life Band - Reggae/World Music
- Aug 18, Criminal Squirrel Orchestra - Uptempo Originals and Cover Mash-Ups
Hickman Park | 23700 104th Ave W
- Aug 25, Ranger and The Re-Arrangers - Gypsy Jazz
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4:30 - 6:00pm
Hazel Miller Plaza | 5th Ave S & Maple St
- July 9, PLU Steel Band - Steel Drums
- July 11, Michele D'Amour & The Love Dealers
- July 16, Brian James - Soulful Country
- July 18, Nick Drummond - Singer/Songwriter
- July 23, Correo Aereo - Pan Latin
- July 25, Whateverly Brothers - Americana/Pop
- July 30, The Side Kickers - Pop/Rock/Jazz
- Aug 1, Djam Four - Danceable Strings
- Aug 6, Jake Bergevin Jazz Duo
- Aug 8, Stephcynie - Hip Hop
- Aug 13, Jean Lenke - Jazz/Pop
- Aug 15, Reid Jamieson & CVM - Singers/Songwriters
- Aug 20, Chimacum Creek - NW Rock/Folk
- Aug 22, Greenwood Music Collective - Pop/Rock
- Aug 27, ADEFUA - African Dance & Music
