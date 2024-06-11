Edmonds Arts Commission presents Free Summer Concerts in the Parks

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Photos courtesy Edmonds Arts Commission

Free Summer Concerts in Edmonds Parks

Sundays, 3:00 - 4:00pm

City Park | 600 3rd Ave S
  • July 7, Ockham's Razor - Celtic/Irish Rock
  • July 14, Seattle Women's Jazz Orchestra
  • July 21, The Git Hoan Dancers
  • July 28, Seattle Kokon Taiko Drum Ensemble
  • Aug 4, DownTown Mountain Boys - Bluegrass
  • Aug 11, The High Life Band - Reggae/World Music
  • Aug 18, Criminal Squirrel Orchestra - Uptempo Originals and Cover Mash-Ups

Hickman Park | 23700 104th Ave W
  • Aug 25, Ranger and The Re-Arrangers - Gypsy Jazz

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4:30 - 6:00pm

Hazel Miller Plaza | 5th Ave S & Maple St
  • July 9, PLU Steel Band - Steel Drums
  • July 11, Michele D'Amour & The Love Dealers
  • July 16, Brian James - Soulful Country
  • July 18, Nick Drummond - Singer/Songwriter
  • July 23, Correo Aereo - Pan Latin
  • July 25, Whateverly Brothers - Americana/Pop
  • July 30, The Side Kickers - Pop/Rock/Jazz
  • Aug 1, Djam Four - Danceable Strings
  • Aug 6, Jake Bergevin Jazz Duo
  • Aug 8, Stephcynie - Hip Hop
  • Aug 13, Jean Lenke - Jazz/Pop
  • Aug 15, Reid Jamieson & CVM - Singers/Songwriters
  • Aug 20, Chimacum Creek - NW Rock/Folk
  • Aug 22, Greenwood Music Collective - Pop/Rock
  • Aug 27, ADEFUA - African Dance & Music

