Washington College Grant helps make college and career training a reality

From the Washington Partnership for Learning









During the 2022-23 academic year, the state gave out more than $436 million in total to nearly 92,000 students via the grant.





Award amounts vary based on income, family size, and the school or program attended.





The maximum award amount will cover full tuition at any in-state public college or university, including community and technical colleges.



At least 70% of job openings in our state will be filled by people who have completed a credential after high school, such as a degree, apprenticeship, or industry-aligned certificate or license; and Washingtonians can use the WA Grant to make their career goals a reality.



The Washington Partnership for Learning published an article about Rikki Weaver, a nursing student at Peninsula College, who is using the grant to complete her credentials.





Learn more about Rikki’s story and how the WA Grant makes post-high school training and education possible in this article published in The Seattle Times.







