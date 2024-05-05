Jobs: WSDOT Design Build Procurement Engineer (TTE)





This position plays a key role in managing and leading the procurement process for the NWR Design-Build program and coordinating the regional effort in supporting the Design-Build program. This position plans, leads, strategizes, and organizes the procurement of Design-Build contract including Request for Qualifications (RFQ) (including project goals and scoring criteria), Instructions to Proposers (ITP) and Request for Proposal (RFP) documents, planning, and oversight of Statement of Qualification (SOQ) evaluation and coordination of the Proposal evaluation.









In addition, this technical position is responsible for training regional discipline leads and design staff on Design-Build RFP document preparation. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$92,836 - $124,878 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Technical Engineer to serve as the Design Build Procurement Engineer in the Northwest Region. This position reports to the NW Region Connecting Washington Engineering Manager and will be responsible for managing the region's procurement of Design-Build projects for the Highway Construction Program; a highly specialized technical program having substantial regional impact.