Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale Saturday, May 4



The The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale is happening Saturday, May 4, from 9am to noon, at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. All are welcome.





Don’t miss the garden boutique chock full of donated items which could include tools, garden art, wire cloches, decorative pots, houseplants, books, crafted items, wheelbarrows and patio furniture.



Come early for the best selection. Proceeds go to horticulture scholarships.











Club members have been potting up a huge assortment of plants over the past many weeks. Examples include native plants such as Western star flower and evergreen huckleberry, perennials like hardy geranium, rodgersia, filipendula, and peony, and the always popular succulents and veggie starts.