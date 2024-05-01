Do trees communicate with other trees - topic of presentation at Miyawaki Forest event May 4, 2024
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
The Miyawaki Forest was born back in December 2023 in the vacant lot next to the Shoreline Historical Museum at N 185th and Linden Ave N.
Still in its infancy, the Forest is responding to the care of volunteers who’ve been weeding, mulching, rabbit proofing and creating clay signs to show the public what’s growing.
The first of three free events this spring-summer-fall is Language of the Forest on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10am - 12pm at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Professor Dana Campbell will pose the question: Do trees communicate with other trees? There will be fun and informative activities for all ages and refreshments.
