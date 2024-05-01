Do trees communicate with other trees - topic of presentation at Miyawaki Forest event May 4, 2024

Wednesday, May 1, 2024


The Miyawaki Forest was born back in December 2023 in the vacant lot next to the Shoreline Historical Museum at N 185th and Linden Ave N. 

Still in its infancy, the Forest is responding to the care of volunteers who’ve been weeding, mulching, rabbit proofing and creating clay signs to show the public what’s growing.

The first of three free events this spring-summer-fall is Language of the Forest on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10am - 12pm at 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Professor Dana Campbell will pose the question: Do trees communicate with other trees? There will be fun and informative activities for all ages and refreshments.


Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  