Softball: Shorewood vs Shorecrest April 8, 2024
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
4-8-2024
Shorewood 9 - Shorecrest 8
Photographer Chris Stuvek says that it was a great game, with Shorewood taking an early 7-0 lead, but Shorecrest battled back and tied it 8-8. The game went into extra innings, with Shorewood winning on a walkoff hit by Avery Grutz in the bottom of the 8th inning.
Shorecrest:
- Ellie Van Horn,
- Emma Kellum (5),
- Van Horn (7)
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
|Photo by Chris Stuvek
Highlights
Shorecrest:
- S. Telling 3-5 (4 RBI)
- O. Jorgensen 1-4 (2B)
- Avery Grutz 3-5 (2B) - Game winning hit
- Ellie Van Horn 2-4 (3B)
- Addie Olsen 2-2
- Paige Petschl 1-4 (2B)
