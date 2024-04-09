Softball: Shorewood vs Shorecrest April 8, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Photo by Chris Stuvek

Softball Shorewood vs.Shorecrest
at Meridian Park
4-8-2024
Shorewood 9 - Shorecrest 8


Photographer Chris Stuvek says that it was a great game, with Shorewood taking an early 7-0 lead, but Shorecrest battled back and tied it 8-8. The game went into extra innings, with Shorewood winning on a walkoff hit by Avery Grutz in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Photo by Chris Stuvek

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
 
Shorecrest: 
  • L. Johnson
  • L. Atherton (catcher)
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Shorewood: 
  • Ellie Van Horn, 
  • Emma Kellum (5), 
  • Van Horn (7)
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)

Photo by Chris Stuvek

Highlights

Shorecrest: 
  • S. Telling 3-5 (4 RBI)
  • O. Jorgensen 1-4 (2B)
Shorewood: 
  • Avery Grutz 3-5 (2B) - Game winning hit
  • Ellie Van Horn 2-4 (3B)
  • Addie Olsen 2-2
  • Paige Petschl 1-4 (2B)
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Upcoming schedules

