Shorewood tennis sweeps Shorecrest and North Creek

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Shorecrest Scots and Shorewood Stormrays

Shorewood hosted Shorecrest in a cross-town tennis match, and won 7-0.

Shorewood swept all singles and all doubles to gain the win. Shorewood improved their overall record to 5-0 and WesCo South record to 1-0.

Last week Shorewood traveled to play North Creek High School, a KingCo 4A tennis power. WesCo South doubles champs Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna led the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win

WesCo South tennis 
04 / 05 / 24
at Shorewood
conference match
Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0

Singles
  • Rylie Gettmann SW def. Lily Haessler SC 6-0, 6-0
  • Carlota Garibay Romero SW def. Zoe Greenweig SC 6-0, 6-0
  • Emily Lin SW def. Megan McMullen SC 6-0, 6-0
  • Rachel Li SW def,. Ally Miner 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
  • Mari Brittle / Alex Mignogna SW def. Mia Halset- Thayer / Katahara Stewart SC 6-0, 6-2
  • Emma Okamura / Emilia Garibay Romero SW def. Talla Gates / Brittany Morales SC 6-0, 6-0
  • Amelia Uran / Emma Nelson SW def. Walker Temme / Neena Mercado SC 6-1, 6-1
Coach: Arnie Moreno SW and Rob Mann SC


