Shorewood tennis sweeps Shorecrest and North Creek

Shorecrest Scots and Shorewood Stormrays

Shorewood hosted Shorecrest in a cross-town tennis match, and won 7-0. Shorewood hosted Shorecrest in a cross-town tennis match, and won 7-0.

Shorewood swept all singles and all doubles to gain the win. Shorewood improved their overall record to 5-0 and WesCo South record to 1-0.





Last week Shorewood traveled to play North Creek High School, a KingCo 4A tennis power. WesCo South doubles champs Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna led the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win



WesCo South tennis

04 / 05 / 24

at Shorewood

conference match

Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0



Singles

Rylie Gettmann SW def. Lily Haessler SC 6-0, 6-0

Carlota Garibay Romero SW def. Zoe Greenweig SC 6-0, 6-0

Emily Lin SW def. Megan McMullen SC 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Li SW def,. Ally Miner 6-1, 6-3 Doubles Doubles

Mari Brittle / Alex Mignogna SW def. Mia Halset- Thayer / Katahara Stewart SC 6-0, 6-2

Emma Okamura / Emilia Garibay Romero SW def. Talla Gates / Brittany Morales SC 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Uran / Emma Nelson SW def. Walker Temme / Neena Mercado SC 6-1, 6-1 Coach: Arnie Moreno SW and Rob Mann SC Coach: Arnie Moreno SW and Rob Mann SC







