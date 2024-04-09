Shorewood tennis sweeps Shorecrest and North Creek
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
|Shorecrest Scots and Shorewood Stormrays
Shorewood hosted Shorecrest in a cross-town tennis match, and won 7-0.
Shorewood swept all singles and all doubles to gain the win. Shorewood improved their overall record to 5-0 and WesCo South record to 1-0.
Last week Shorewood traveled to play North Creek High School, a KingCo 4A tennis power. WesCo South doubles champs Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna led the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win
WesCo South tennis
04 / 05 / 24
at Shorewood
conference match
Shorewood 7 Shorecrest 0
Singles
- Rylie Gettmann SW def. Lily Haessler SC 6-0, 6-0
- Carlota Garibay Romero SW def. Zoe Greenweig SC 6-0, 6-0
- Emily Lin SW def. Megan McMullen SC 6-0, 6-0
- Rachel Li SW def,. Ally Miner 6-1, 6-3
- Mari Brittle / Alex Mignogna SW def. Mia Halset- Thayer / Katahara Stewart SC 6-0, 6-2
- Emma Okamura / Emilia Garibay Romero SW def. Talla Gates / Brittany Morales SC 6-0, 6-0
- Amelia Uran / Emma Nelson SW def. Walker Temme / Neena Mercado SC 6-1, 6-1
