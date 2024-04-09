Team Pronto secures World Championship Qualification despite adversity



Team Pronto, a resilient and determined robotics team composed of Shorewood and Shorecrest students, faced formidable challenges at the recent District Championship Event this last weekend.





Despite statistically having one of the most challenging schedules among the 50 competing teams, Team Pronto showcased their tenacity and skill, maintaining a remarkable 15th place ranking in the district.





Their perseverance paid off as they secured a spot at the upcoming World Championship, scheduled to take place in Houston from April 16-21, 2024.

Now, with their qualification secured, Wes Proudlove and the team are gearing up for the journey ahead, where they will be accompanied by 11 students and 'Sparkles' to represent their community on the global stage. The team acknowledges the significant logistical and financial planning required for this endeavor.



"We are incredibly proud of our team's resilience and determination," said Veronica Cook, mentor at Team Pronto. "Securing a spot at the World Championship is a testament to our hard work and dedication. Now, as we prepare for this exciting opportunity, we are reaching out to our community for support to ensure that every team member can participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

To support Team Pronto's journey to the World Championship in Houston and contribute to their success, donations can be made at their official website

Despite encountering minimal support from alliance partners, Team Pronto's robot, affectionately named 'Sparkles,' continued to demonstrate exceptional performance throughout the event.