Shoreline Cooperative Preschool kid and baby gear sale April 13, 2024





Enter on the lower level from the circular driveway. Come find great deals on gently used clothing, gear, toys, books, and more, all supporting a local non-profit preschool.Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is one of seven co-op preschools that are part of Shoreline Community College's parent education program. It is a play based preschool serving Shoreline area families of children 18 months to 5 years old.