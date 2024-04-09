Shoreline Cooperative Preschool kid and baby gear sale April 13, 2024
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is holding a kid and baby gear sale on Saturday April 13, 2024 from 10am to 1pm at 510 NE 175th Street (Shoreline Free Methodist Church).
Enter on the lower level from the circular driveway. Come find great deals on gently used clothing, gear, toys, books, and more, all supporting a local non-profit preschool.
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is one of seven co-op preschools that are part of Shoreline Community College's parent education program. It is a play based preschool serving Shoreline area families of children 18 months to 5 years old.
