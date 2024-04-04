Shoreline Police: How to travel a roundabout

Thursday, April 4, 2024


Look LEFT, TURN RIGHT…..

Shoreline has new roundabouts and more to come!

Here is a refresher on how to safely drive around a traffic circle.
  1. Traffic always moves in a counterclockwise direction around the center island
  2. Always yield to pedestrians
  3. Slow down as you approach the traffic circle and yield to traffic already in there.
  4. Once in the circle, it is highly suggested to activate your right turn signal indicator before your desired exit. Keep your indicator on until you have completely exited the circle.
Don’t forget, LOOK LEFT…..TURN RIGHT!

