Shoreline Police: How to travel a roundabout
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Shoreline has new roundabouts and more to come!
Here is a refresher on how to safely drive around a traffic circle.
- Traffic always moves in a counterclockwise direction around the center island
- Always yield to pedestrians
- Slow down as you approach the traffic circle and yield to traffic already in there.
- Once in the circle, it is highly suggested to activate your right turn signal indicator before your desired exit. Keep your indicator on until you have completely exited the circle.
