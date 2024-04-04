Ridgecrest Books to hold author event with children's author at the Drumlin April 14, 2024
Ridgecrest Books is excited to announce their first author event: Karen DeWitz, author of kids nonfiction books, “Look at That Bird” and “Let’s Explore the Beach” will be at the Drumlin on April 14, 2024 at 2pm!
Bring your families for an interactive presentation followed by a craft for the kids.
Drumlin, 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
