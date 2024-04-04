Poetry Writing Workshop: Say It Loud! online April 14, 2024 from 4 - 5:30pm

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Presenter Ching-In Chen, photo by Cassie Mira
Poetry Writing Workshop: Say It Loud!
Sunday, April 14, 4-5:30pm

Free - but register here

For National Poetry Month, hone the power of our own poetic voices through writing exercises.

Explore these questions: 
  • What are your origin stories? 
  • What are the textures of your world? 
  • Whose voices do you carry? 
  • What futures are you reaching for?
Presenter Ching-In Chen is the author of “The Heart's Traffic” (Arktoi/Red Hen Press, 2009) and “recombinant” (Kelsey Street Press, 2017). 

Born of Chinese immigrants, they are a Kundiman, Lambda, Callaloo and Watering Hole Fellow and a member of the Macondo and Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundations writing communities.

This is the sixth and final workshop in the online writing series.


Posted by DKH at 1:27 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  