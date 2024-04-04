Poetry Writing Workshop: Say It Loud! online April 14, 2024 from 4 - 5:30pm

What are your origin stories?

What are the textures of your world?

Whose voices do you carry?

What futures are you reaching for?

Presenter Ching-In Chen is the author of “The Heart's Traffic” (Arktoi/Red Hen Press, 2009) and “recombinant” (Kelsey Street Press, 2017).





Born of Chinese immigrants, they are a Kundiman, Lambda, Callaloo and Watering Hole Fellow and a member of the Macondo and Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundations writing communities.



This is the sixth and final workshop in the online writing series.











