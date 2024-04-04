Burgers and Basketball Friday at the Shoreline Teen Center

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Artwork on Flyer by Rheyene V. (SWHS)
This Friday! All Middle and High Schoolers are welcome! 3v3 Basketball tournament(s) at the Shoreline Teen Center!

Burgers and Basketball!

Come play some basketball or cheer on your friends and enjoy a burger from Dicks Drive In!

Its all happening at the Teen Center this Friday starting at 4 PM

16554 Fremont Avenue N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Our Youth Outreach Leader Events are fun activities with a cause! Come learn about the resources youth have access to in our area and have a great time too! These activities are hosted monthly and are based on youth input and need! Let us know what you want!

To learn about this month's activity, check out our events calendar or our Instagram @shorelineteenprograms


