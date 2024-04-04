Medical Services Officer Doug Locken retires from Shoreline Fire after 31 years on the job

MSO Doug Locken to retire from Shoreline Fire

On March 28, 2024, Medical Services Officer Doug Locken will work his last shift of an over 31-year career. Doug started his career as a firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in September 1993.





He spent much of his early career working as a Fire Apparatus Technician (Driver Engineer) until he was promoted to Lieutenant in July of 2001.





In 2010, Doug attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in 2011 from Class 37. After serving as a paramedic for 7 years, Doug once again competed for Lieutenant and was promoted in July 2018.





A year later, Doug moved back to the Advanced Life Support Division where he has served as a Medical Services Officer for the past 5 years. In addition to playing a critical role in the medic program, Doug has also been an active participant on Shoreline’s Wildland Team.







