Rent Smart webinar: Fees and Deposits - April 10, 2024
Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Have you ever been charged a fee by your landlord, and you don’t know why? Is it even legal?
- Have you vacated from a rental, and you didn’t get your deposit back?
Join this webinar from Solid Ground tenant counselors and legal advisors to discuss which fees landlords are permitted to impose and which ones are illegal.
Learn about deposits when applying for a new rental and how to go about getting your deposit back when you move out.
A visiting attorney from the Tenant Law Center will also be on hand to help with answering questions.
If you are currently living in King County and being threatened with eviction, contact the Housing Justice Project for legal assistance at 206-267-7069 or hjpstaff@kcba.org
Upcoming Rent Smart Webinars
Upcoming Rent Smart Webinars
