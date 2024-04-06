Little League Day at Shorecrest Baseball field Saturday April 13, 2024 prior to game with Edmonds-Woodway



The 2024 Shorecrest Varsity Baseball team is hosting Little League Day at the Shorecrest High School Baseball Field on Saturday April 13, 2024.





This is a new, first time ever event, created and carried out by the team. They are hoping to pass along their love of baseball to the younger generation of Shoreline ball players.





There will be an opportunity to meet the Shorecrest players, run the bases, check out the field and snack on some Cracker Jacks while you cheer on the Scots.



Edmonds Woodway is a formidable opponent, so it will be a great game to watch and root, root, root for the home team.



Shorecrest High School Baseball Field, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 . Activities begin 12:30pm and game begins at 1pm.








