Ballyhoo Theatre Spring Student production: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

(L - R) Rylynn Davis as Annabeth, Hales Morris as Percy Jackson, Taylor Aguiar as Grover.

Photo by TJ Gose.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods.





The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki.



The show, directed by Shileah Corey with choreography by Mackenzie Neusiok, stage management by TJ Gose, and musical direction by Max Chastain, will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College,

20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036

April 12-21, 2024. Friday - Saturday 7:30pm. Sunday 1pm



For tickets, a parent guide, and more information, go to



----



More about Ballyhoo Theatre:



We are a queer led organization (the vast majority of our Board and Youth Advisory Boards are made up of queer-identifying individuals), and the majority of the students in our educational program identify as LGBTQIA2+. For tickets, a parent guide, and more information, go to ballyhootheatre.org ----More about Ballyhoo Theatre:We are a queer led organization (the vast majority of our Board and Youth Advisory Boards are made up of queer-identifying individuals), and the majority of the students in our educational program identify as LGBTQIA2+.





In addition to our Mainstage productions, our specialty is working with teens and young adults to tell either existing queer stories, or adapting traditional stories to become queer inclusive while still honoring the original intention of the work.





Our positive impact on the community has been seen for over 15 years. Hundreds of current and former students have shared stories about their experiences feeling seen, heard, loved, embraced, celebrated and accepted for who they are – often for the first time.





They are loved and supported even when they aren't at their best. We focus on accommodations for the mental health of students that allow them to be fully who they are without judgment, while still being able to fully participate. We are consistently seeing growth, maturity, and incredible kindness develop in Ballyhoo students.





This is a one-of-a-kind program that we are incredibly proud of.









Ballyhoo Theatre is thrilled to announce our Spring Student Production: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.