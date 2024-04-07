Rotary recycling event for lithium-ion batteries April 20, 2024
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Town Center Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE,
The Rotary District 5030 is holding events all over King county. Locally, Lake Forest Park Town Center, and the QFC in University Village 2746 NE 45th St, Seattle WA 98105
The largest lithium and cobalt mines in the Western Hemisphere are in our country’s junk drawers. If we recover materials from old products, we significantly reduce society’s reliance on newly mined materials.
Since 2022, Rotary clubs across the United States are collaborating with Redwood Materials, the first U.S.-based battery recycling plant to host collection drives, yielding tens of thousands of pounds of cell phones, laptops, power drills, electric toothbrushes, and other rechargeable electronics.
The community is invited to this annual event.
