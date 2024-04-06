Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale Saturday, May 4, 2024
Saturday, April 6, 2024
|Photo courtesy Edmonds Floretum Garden Club
The much-anticipated Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale is happening Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 9am to noon, at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St, Edmonds. All are welcome.
Club members have been potting up a huge assortment of plants over the past many weeks.
Examples include native plants such as juncus and evergreen huckleberry, perennials like hardy geranium, rodgersia, and peony, and the always popular succulents and veggie starts.
Don’t miss the garden boutique chock full of donated items which could include tools, garden art, wire cloches, decorative pots, houseplants, books, crafted items, wheelbarrows and patio furniture.
Come early for the best selection. Proceeds go to horticulture scholarships.
