Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual plant sale Saturday, May 4, 2024





Examples include native plants such as juncus and evergreen huckleberry, perennials like hardy geranium, rodgersia, and peony, and the always popular succulents and veggie starts.





Don’t miss the garden boutique chock full of donated items which could include tools, garden art, wire cloches, decorative pots, houseplants, books, crafted items, wheelbarrows and patio furniture.



Come early for the best selection. Proceeds go to horticulture scholarships.







Club members have been potting up a huge assortment of plants over the past many weeks.