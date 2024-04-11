Learning to press leaves & flowers

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Garden Exploration with Kathy Anderson: Flower Pressing

A fun class for anyone who loves art and the environment! Extend the beauty of every season by learning to press leaves & flowers! 

Find and preserve the beautiful treasures in your yard and use these unique elements in card-making and other crafting. Includes a hands-on activity! (children 10 or older welcome with an adult)

Supplies all included to take home flowers and botanicals for gifts and cards.
This is a Continuing Education program of Shoreline Community College


Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  