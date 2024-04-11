Learning to press leaves & flowers
Thursday, April 11, 2024
A fun class for anyone who loves art and the environment! Extend the beauty of every season by learning to press leaves & flowers!
Find and preserve the beautiful treasures in your yard and use these unique elements in card-making and other crafting. Includes a hands-on activity! (children 10 or older welcome with an adult)
Supplies all included to take home flowers and botanicals for gifts and cards.
- Dates: Saturday 4/13/2024
- Times: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
- Fee: $49.00
- Location: Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Bldg. 2900, Shoreline WA 98103
- REGISTER HERE
This is a Continuing Education program of Shoreline Community College
0 comments:
Post a Comment