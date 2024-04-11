Shoreline School District public hearing May 2, 2024
Thursday, April 11, 2024
The Title VI program is designed to meet the unique cultural, language, and educational needs of American Indian and Alaska Native students and ensure that all students meet challenging academic standards.
The public hearing is the opportunity for all stakeholders to meet our Parent Council and hear our goals for Shoreline's 2024-25 Title VI program.
Shoreline School District Title VI Public Hearing
May 2, 6:00-7:00pm
North City Learning Center (Briarcrest Elementary)
816 NE 190th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For more information about Title VI Indian Education Formula Grants, click here. For questions about Shoreline's Title VI application, please contact Sadrina Dorn at sadrina.dorn@ssd412.org.
