Shoreline School District public hearing May 2, 2024

The Title VI program is designed to meet the unique cultural, language, and educational needs of American Indian and Alaska Native students and ensure that all students meet challenging academic standards.The public hearing is the opportunity for all stakeholders to meet our Parent Council and hear our goals for Shoreline's 2024-25 Title VI program.North City Learning Center (Briarcrest Elementary)For more information about Title VI Indian Education Formula Grants, click here . For questions about Shoreline's Title VI application, please contact Sadrina Dorn at sadrina.dorn@ssd412.org