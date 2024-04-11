Dept of Ecology: A record year for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in Washington

Photo courtesy Dept of Ecology According to the Washington state department of Ecology, 2023 was a record year for electric vehicles. According to the Washington state department of Ecology, 2023 was a record year for electric vehicles.





Registrations jumped 43% and sales accounted for about 20% of all vehicles soldManufacturer data and newly available industry sales data show EVs and plug-in hybrids accounting for about 20% of all vehicles sold in Washington last year-- the highest percentage to date! That's more than double the national sales average of 9.5%.In 2023 Washington had the second-highest rate of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in the nation, right behind California. Which state came in at number three? Oregon. The West Coast is way ahead of the rest of the nation when it comes to plugging into zero-emission transportation.Since nearly 40% of Washington's greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector, these stats are welcome news. And we're adding to the momentum with a policy that requires increasing sales of zero-emissions vehicles