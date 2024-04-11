Only in This World

Thursday, April 11, 2024

1. Only in This World - do we leave cars worth thousands of dollars in the driveway and put our useless junk in the garage.

2. Only in This World - do drugstores and grocery stores make the sick walk all the way to the back of the store to get their prescriptions while healthy people can buy cigarettes at the front.

3. Only in This World do people order double cheeseburgers, large fries, and a diet Coke.

4. Only in This World - do banks leave vault doors open and then chain the pens to the counters.

5. Only in This World - do we buy hot dogs in packages of ten and buns in Packages of eight.

6. Only in This World - do they have drive-up ATM machines with Braille lettering.


