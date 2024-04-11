First-half property tax payments are due on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 for property owners who pay taxes themselves and not through a mortgage lender
Thursday, April 11, 2024
If you have already paid your first-half property taxes, please disregard this message.
Taxpayers can receive services via:
- Phone: Real Property Tax (Real Estate) 206-263-2890
- Phone: Mobile Homes and Personal Property Commercial Property Tax 206-263-2844
- Email: propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov
- In Person: at the King County Customer Service Center located at the King Street Center in downtown Seattle, 201 S. Jackson St., 2nd Floor. Hours of operation are 8:30am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday.
- Common questions: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
- How your property tax bill is calculated and where your tax dollars go: 2024 Taxes
- Senior Citizen and Disabled Exemption information: Senior Exemption Portal
- Taxpayers are encouraged to pay online using our safe, secure eCommerce system. Watch the video for easy to follow instructions.
- eCheck payment ($0.55): An eCheck is an online version of a physical check that is deducted directly from your checking account. When you make your online tax payment from the treasury website, you authorize the bank to electronically withdraw funds from your checking account for the amount of your tax payment. The convenience fee for an eCheck transaction is $0.55.
- Visa Debit Card payment ($3.50 flat fee): Debit card transactions are limited to Visa cards only. Debit card payments are processed immediately through your banking institute and a flat fee of $3.50 applies.
- Credit Card payment (2.35% of the total amount charged): Credit card payments can be made with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover. All credit card payments are processed immediately and 2.35% is charged to your card, for the amount paid.
- Note about transaction fees: a transaction fee (convenience fee) is charged by our payment processor. King County does not receive any part of the transaction fee.
- Payments by Mail: If you wish to mail in your property tax payment, mail your payment to King County Treasury, 201 S. Jackson St., #710, Seattle, WA 98104. You can also use the grey return envelope that was enclosed with your 2024 tax statement.
- In Person: 8:30am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday at the King County Customer Service Center in downtown Seattle, 201 S. Jackson St., 2nd Floor.
- Taxpayers may also drop off payments at the secure drop box during limited hours only: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm. Dropbox is located at the Northwest corner of the King Street Center, located at 201 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104.
--King County Treasury
