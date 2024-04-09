Jersey Mike's Seattle locations raise $415,000 for Seattle Children's Hospital

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Jersey Mike’s thanks its outstanding customers nationwide for their generous support during the 14th Annual Month of Giving this March which raised a record-breaking $25 million!

In the Seattle area alone, $415,036 was raised for Seattle Children’s Hospital. 

A portion of every purchase during March, as well as cash donations, wne to Seattle Children's. 

On March 27 Day of Giving, 100% of every purchase went to Children's.

A complete list of charities and money raised nationwide is available here by state. Every area chose a favorite charity. The 49 Seattle stores contributed to Seattle Children's Hospital.



