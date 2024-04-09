Jersey Mike's Seattle locations raise $415,000 for Seattle Children's Hospital
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
In the Seattle area alone, $415,036 was raised for Seattle Children’s Hospital.
A portion of every purchase during March, as well as cash donations, wne to Seattle Children's.
On March 27 Day of Giving, 100% of every purchase went to Children's.
A complete list of charities and money raised nationwide is available here by state. Every area chose a favorite charity. The 49 Seattle stores contributed to Seattle Children's Hospital.
