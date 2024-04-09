Kenmore Police wear body cameras

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Body camera. Photo courtesy Kenmore PD
As of March, all Kenmore Police Officers are equipped with body worn cameras.

As part of an extensive implementation project by the King County Sheriff’s Office, Officers working patrol will have their assigned camera activated in most situations when interacting with the public. 

In-car video cameras are being phased in as older vehicles are replaced.

Body worn cameras are valuable tools in promoting transparency in law enforcement. They document objective information for every police contact as they occur. 

While they do not provide every possible angle or vantage point, the audio and video from these cameras serve as important documentation

Kenmore contracts its police department from the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), as does Shoreline. Lake Forest Park has its own department 


