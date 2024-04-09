Temporary traffic revision from 1st Ave NE to NE 155th St

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

No left turn from 1st to 155th
Photo courtesy Parkwood Neighborhood

Thanks to the Parkwood Neighborhood Association for the photo and explanation of this traffic revision.

Heads up - the city made a traffic revision at the intersection of 1st Ave NE and 155th St so that left turns are no longer allowed from 1st Ave onto 155th St. 

Please plan to use an alternate route such as Meridian Ave. This traffic revision is temporary to address higher traffic volumes from the 145th St closure. The intersection will allow left turns again after the closure is over.


